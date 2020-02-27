California Baptist 73, Utah Valley 66

UTAH VALLEY (11-18)

Olojakpoke 1-2 0-0 2, Averette 6-13 0-0 13, Washington 4-9 6-7 14, White 4-13 2-3 10, Jardine 1-4 0-0 3, Woodbury 5-7 2-3 13, Overton 3-7 1-3 7, Morley 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-57 13-18 66.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (20-8)

Davis 10-17 1-1 21, Pirog 0-2 0-0 0, Acquaah 8-20 6-6 24, Boyd 4-11 4-4 13, Flavors 1-7 0-0 2, Kuol 1-2 2-2 5, Morison 1-2 1-3 3, Armstrong 0-2 2-2 2, Nottage 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-65 16-18 73.

Halftime_Utah Valley 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 3-15 (Woodbury 1-1, Jardine 1-4, Averette 1-5, White 0-2, Washington 0-3), California Baptist 5-21 (Acquaah 2-6, Kuol 1-2, Nottage 1-2, Boyd 1-5, Armstrong 0-2, Flavors 0-4). Fouled Out_Jardine, Overton. Rebounds_Utah Valley 35 (White 8), California Baptist 39 (Davis 16). Assists_Utah Valley 10 (Washington 6), California Baptist 10 (Acquaah, Boyd 3). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 20, California Baptist 17.

