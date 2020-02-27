Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

California Baptist 73, Utah Valley 66

February 27, 2020 12:12 am
 
< a min read
      

UTAH VALLEY (11-18)

Olojakpoke 1-2 0-0 2, Averette 6-13 0-0 13, Washington 4-9 6-7 14, White 4-13 2-3 10, Jardine 1-4 0-0 3, Woodbury 5-7 2-3 13, Overton 3-7 1-3 7, Morley 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-57 13-18 66.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (20-8)

Davis 10-17 1-1 21, Pirog 0-2 0-0 0, Acquaah 8-20 6-6 24, Boyd 4-11 4-4 13, Flavors 1-7 0-0 2, Kuol 1-2 2-2 5, Morison 1-2 1-3 3, Armstrong 0-2 2-2 2, Nottage 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-65 16-18 73.

Halftime_Utah Valley 29-28. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 3-15 (Woodbury 1-1, Jardine 1-4, Averette 1-5, White 0-2, Washington 0-3), California Baptist 5-21 (Acquaah 2-6, Kuol 1-2, Nottage 1-2, Boyd 1-5, Armstrong 0-2, Flavors 0-4). Fouled Out_Jardine, Overton. Rebounds_Utah Valley 35 (White 8), California Baptist 39 (Davis 16). Assists_Utah Valley 10 (Washington 6), California Baptist 10 (Acquaah, Boyd 3). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 20, California Baptist 17.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound