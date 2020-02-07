California Baptist 74, CS Bakersfield 69

CS BAKERSFIELD (10-14)

Lee 3-4 0-0 7, Moore 4-6 1-4 10, Stith 4-6 3-5 11, Buckingham 3-6 1-2 7, Perry 2-7 3-4 7, Allen 9-14 2-2 22, Edler-Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Readus 0-2 0-0 0, McCall 0-2 0-1 0, Person 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 10-18 69.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (17-6)

Davis 5-8 2-2 13, Pirog 1-1 0-0 2, Acquaah 4-17 7-9 17, Boyd 3-8 0-0 7, Flavors 7-12 2-2 21, Kuol 1-4 6-8 8, Morison 2-3 2-3 6, Armstrong 0-2 0-0 0, Nottage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 19-24 74.

Halftime_CS Bakersfield 35-28. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 5-12 (Allen 2-4, Edler-Davis 1-2, Lee 1-2, Moore 1-2, Buckingham 0-1, Perry 0-1), California Baptist 9-21 (Flavors 5-8, Acquaah 2-5, Davis 1-1, Boyd 1-4, Armstrong 0-1, Kuol 0-2). Fouled Out_Buckingham. Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 31 (Buckingham 7), California Baptist 33 (Davis 10). Assists_CS Bakersfield 11 (Moore, Perry, Allen 3), California Baptist 9 (Acquaah 6). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 24, California Baptist 17. A_3,325 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.