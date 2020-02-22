California Baptist 95, Chicago St. 53

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (19-8)

D.Davis 4-5 3-3 12, Pirog 1-3 0-0 2, Acquaah 7-12 4-4 22, Boyd 7-10 4-4 22, Flavors 5-6 2-2 17, Armstrong 1-3 0-0 3, Morison 2-2 0-1 4, Nottage 0-2 0-0 0, Lo 2-5 0-0 4, Robinson 2-3 0-0 6, Kuol 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 32-54 13-14 95.

CHICAGO ST. (4-24)

Gholizadeh 2-3 0-0 6, Jones 1-6 2-2 5, Marble 1-1 0-0 3, Hunt 5-7 1-3 11, A.Lewis 2-6 3-4 8, X.Johnson 4-12 1-1 9, K.Davis 2-5 0-1 4, Whitehead 2-4 1-2 5, Bigirumwami 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 20-48 8-13 53.

Halftime_California Baptist 46-19. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 18-29 (Flavors 5-6, Acquaah 4-5, Boyd 4-6, Robinson 2-3, D.Davis 1-1, Armstrong 1-3, Kuol 1-3, Nottage 0-2), Chicago St. 5-21 (Gholizadeh 2-2, Marble 1-1, A.Lewis 1-3, Jones 1-4, K.Davis 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Bigirumwami 0-2, X.Johnson 0-7). Rebounds_California Baptist 28 (D.Davis 5), Chicago St. 23 (Hunt 6). Assists_California Baptist 13 (Boyd 4), Chicago St. 10 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_California Baptist 16, Chicago St. 14. A_368 (7,000).

