California Baptist routs NAIA-member Westcliff 107-45

February 14, 2020 12:04 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — De’Jon Davis and Ferron Flavors Jr. scored 19 points apiece, Davis added a career-high 19 rebounds and California Baptist overwhelmed NAIA-member Westcliff University 107-45 on Thursday night.

Davis made 6 of 9 shots from the floor and hit 7 of 8 free throws in picking up his ninth double-double of the season for the Lancers (18-7). Flavors sank 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Omar Lo came off the bench to score 15 with with 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Micah Robinson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Tre Armstrong pitched in with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Ronnie Davis paced the Warriors with 10 points.

California Baptist shot 51% from the floor and 42% from distance (19 of 45). The Lancers made 18 of 23 free throws. Westcliff shot just 25% overall, 19% from distance (6 of 32) and made 5 of 15 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

