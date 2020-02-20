Campbell 66, Charleston Southern 51

CAMPBELL (14-14)

Lusane 4-6 0-0 8, Clemons 1-1 0-0 2, Gensler 6-10 0-0 14, Spencer 4-8 0-0 10, Henderson 4-8 2-4 10, Whitfield 7-8 0-0 16, Carralero 0-5 2-2 2, McCullough 1-3 0-0 2, Nelson 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Stajcic 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 4-6 66.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (13-15)

Jones 3-10 6-8 12, LeXander 0-2 0-0 0, Buskey 5-16 4-4 16, Fleming 6-15 5-5 18, Louis 0-6 3-4 3, Bowser 0-1 2-2 2, Kormylo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 20-23 51.

Halftime_Campbell 41-21. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 6-17 (Spencer 2-3, Whitfield 2-3, Gensler 2-4, Henderson 0-1, Stajcic 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Carralero 0-2, McCullough 0-2), Charleston Southern 3-18 (Buskey 2-5, Fleming 1-6, Jones 0-1, LeXander 0-2, Louis 0-4). Rebounds_Campbell 31 (Henderson 8), Charleston Southern 29 (Fleming 10). Assists_Campbell 18 (Lusane 4), Charleston Southern 9 (Fleming 5). Total Fouls_Campbell 14, Charleston Southern 5. A_715 (881).

