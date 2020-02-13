Campbell 75, Hampton 49

HAMPTON (11-14)

Oliver-Hampton 0-2 3-6 3, Stanley 6-18 3-4 15, Dean 1-1 0-0 2, Heckstall 1-8 0-0 2, Marrow 7-19 5-6 22, Warren 1-5 0-0 2, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, C.Shelton 0-1 0-0 0, Bannister 0-0 1-2 1, Sow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 12-18 49.

CAMPBELL (13-13)

Lusane 2-3 2-2 7, Clemons 1-1 1-2 3, Gensler 7-12 2-4 17, Whitfield 1-4 3-4 5, Henderson 3-9 1-1 9, Spencer 3-6 0-0 7, McCullough 4-7 0-0 10, Stajcic 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 4-8 0-0 10, Carralero 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 2-4 0-0 5, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Gross 0-0 0-0 0, Carroll 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 9-13 75.

Halftime_Campbell 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 3-13 (Marrow 3-7, Stanley 0-1, Warren 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Heckstall 0-2), Campbell 10-24 (Henderson 2-4, McCullough 2-5, Thompson 2-5, Lusane 1-1, Spencer 1-1, Gensler 1-3, Knight 1-3, Carralero 0-1, Whitfield 0-1). Rebounds_Hampton 29 (Heckstall 9), Campbell 36 (Gensler 8). Assists_Hampton 5 (Warren 2), Campbell 18 (Stajcic 5). Total Fouls_Hampton 10, Campbell 16. A_1,655 (3,095).

