Campbell 79, Presbyterian 62

PRESBYTERIAN (9-16)

Hightower 4-9 9-10 19, McCormack 2-5 0-0 5, Graham 4-7 0-0 8, Isler 3-4 3-3 9, Martin 5-9 1-2 11, Shubert 1-2 0-0 3, Younger 1-5 1-2 4, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0, Drake 1-3 1-2 3, Melton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 15-19 62.

CAMPBELL (12-12)

Lusane 2-6 0-0 4, Clemons 2-5 0-2 4, Gensler 7-9 2-2 20, Whitfield 4-8 1-2 10, Henderson 11-14 2-2 25, Spencer 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 1-1 0-1 2, Stajcic 2-4 5-7 9, McCullough 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Carralero 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 30-53 12-18 79.

Halftime_Campbell 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 5-19 (Hightower 2-4, Shubert 1-2, McCormack 1-4, Younger 1-5, Jenkins 0-1, Martin 0-1, Graham 0-2), Campbell 7-17 (Gensler 4-6, Thompson 1-1, Whitfield 1-1, Henderson 1-2, Carralero 0-1, Clemons 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Spencer 0-2, Stajcic 0-2). Rebounds_Presbyterian 26 (Hightower 8), Campbell 29 (Henderson 10). Assists_Presbyterian 14 (Hightower 6), Campbell 22 (Lusane 6). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 20, Campbell 15. A_1,993 (3,095).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.