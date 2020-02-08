Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Campbell 79, Presbyterian 62

PRESBYTERIAN (9-16)

Hightower 4-9 9-10 19, McCormack 2-5 0-0 5, Graham 4-7 0-0 8, Isler 3-4 3-3 9, Martin 5-9 1-2 11, Shubert 1-2 0-0 3, Younger 1-5 1-2 4, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0, Drake 1-3 1-2 3, Melton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 15-19 62.

CAMPBELL (12-12)

Lusane 2-6 0-0 4, Clemons 2-5 0-2 4, Gensler 7-9 2-2 20, Whitfield 4-8 1-2 10, Henderson 11-14 2-2 25, Spencer 0-3 0-0 0, Nelson 1-1 0-1 2, Stajcic 2-4 5-7 9, McCullough 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 1-1 0-0 3, Carralero 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 30-53 12-18 79.

Halftime_Campbell 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 5-19 (Hightower 2-4, Shubert 1-2, McCormack 1-4, Younger 1-5, Jenkins 0-1, Martin 0-1, Graham 0-2), Campbell 7-17 (Gensler 4-6, Thompson 1-1, Whitfield 1-1, Henderson 1-2, Carralero 0-1, Clemons 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Spencer 0-2, Stajcic 0-2). Rebounds_Presbyterian 26 (Hightower 8), Campbell 29 (Henderson 10). Assists_Presbyterian 14 (Hightower 6), Campbell 22 (Lusane 6). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 20, Campbell 15. A_1,993 (3,095).

