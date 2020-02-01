Listen Live Sports

Campbell, Townsend lift No. 12 Gonzaga women past BYU 59-44

February 1, 2020 7:44 pm
 
1 min read
      

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Katie Campbell and Jill Townsend both made 3 of 4 3-point attempts and combined for 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting as No. 12 Gonzaga won its 20th straight game, pulling away from BYU 59-44 on Saturday.

Campbell was 7 of 10 and scored 17 points before leaving the game with 4:37 left after banging knees with a BYU defender. Townsend was 5 of 7 and scored 16 despite playing a majority of the game with gauze stuffed in both nostrils after taking a blow to the face.

Gonzaga (22-1, 11-0 West Coast Conference), off to its best start in history and three wins shy of matching its longest winning streak from 2004-05, took a 26-25 lead on Jenn Wirth’s step-back 3-pointer from the wing as time expired in the first half. Her layup to start the second half made sure the Bulldogs never lost the lead.

After two BYU free throws, Campbell and Townsend had back-to-back 3-pointer to make it 34-27 and it was 40-34 going into the fourth quarter. The Cougars couldn’t get back in the game because they went 1 of 7 from 3-point range and had seven turnovers. BYU finished with 21 turnovers.

Brenna Drollinger scored 25 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for BYU (13-8, 8-3), which lost the first meeting 55-43.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

