Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Camper, Carey lead Siena over Quinnipiac 84-77

February 26, 2020 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Manny Camper had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Siena topped Quinnipiac 84-77 on Wednesday night.

Donald Carey added 18 points for the Saints, while Jalen Pickett chipped in 17. Elijah Burns had 10 points for Siena (16-10, 12-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.

Rich Kelly had 26 points for the Bobcats (12-15, 7-10). Kevin Marfo added 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Jacob Rigoni had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats on the season. Siena defeated Quinnipiac 84-61 on Jan. 26. Siena plays Marist on the road on Friday. Quinnipiac plays Fairfield on the road on Friday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound