Canadiens’ Mete out for season with broken foot

February 26, 2020 12:55 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot.

Mete suffered the injury during the game in Detroit on Feb. 18.

The 21-year-old Mete had four goals and 11 assists in 51 games this season. He has four goals and 27 assists in 171 games with Montreal.

Mete was a fourth-round pick of the Canadiens in 2016.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

