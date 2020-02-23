Canisius 57, Manhattan 56

CANISIUS (10-17)

Brown 1-1 2-2 4, Fritz 0-2 1-2 1, Harried 0-2 0-1 0, Henderson 3-7 2-2 9, Johnson 3-12 0-0 6, Brandon 6-13 5-7 20, White 1-4 4-4 6, Hitchon 4-8 2-2 11, St. Louis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 16-20 57.

MANHATTAN (11-14)

Paulicap 5-9 1-3 11, Buchanan 3-6 1-1 7, Greene 1-5 5-5 7, Hinckson 3-6 0-1 6, Stewart 2-7 0-0 5, Mack 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 4-7 5-7 13, Okafor 2-2 0-2 4, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 12-19 56.

Halftime_Manhattan 34-18. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 5-14 (Brandon 3-5, Hitchon 1-2, Henderson 1-4, White 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Manhattan 2-12 (Mack 1-2, Stewart 1-4, Buchanan 0-1, Reid 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Greene 0-3). Rebounds_Canisius 26 (White 7), Manhattan 32 (Hinckson 6). Assists_Canisius 12 (Johnson 6), Manhattan 14 (Mack 5). Total Fouls_Canisius 19, Manhattan 19. A_1,347 (2,345).

