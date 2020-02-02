Listen Live Sports

Canisius 66, Marist 65

February 2, 2020 4:03 pm
 
MARIST (5-15)

Herasme 1-5 0-0 3, Cubbage 5-8 6-8 16, Saint-Furcy 4-10 2-3 13, Sagl 2-9 0-0 6, Sjoberg 1-1 0-0 2, Tordoff 5-5 2-3 12, Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Cavanaugh 2-3 0-0 6, Makeny 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 10-14 65.

CANISIUS (9-13)

Brandon 7-14 0-0 16, Henderson 7-13 1-1 17, Johnson 3-9 0-0 8, Harried 1-7 0-0 2, Hitchon 5-9 3-4 13, Brown 5-10 0-1 10, Hadzic 0-0 0-0 0, St. Louis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 4-6 66.

Halftime_Canisius 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Marist 9-26 (Saint-Furcy 3-6, Cavanaugh 2-3, Sagl 2-7, Bell 1-3, Herasme 1-4, Makeny 0-1, Cubbage 0-2), Canisius 6-21 (Johnson 2-4, Brandon 2-6, Henderson 2-6, Hitchon 0-2, Harried 0-3). Rebounds_Marist 30 (Cubbage 7), Canisius 29 (Brown 8). Assists_Marist 15 (Cubbage 8), Canisius 16 (Johnson 7). Total Fouls_Marist 16, Canisius 15. A_969 (2,176).

