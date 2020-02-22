Canisius looks for road win vs Manhattan

Canisius (9-17, 4-11) vs. Manhattan (11-13, 7-8)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks for its third straight win over Manhattan at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan’s last win at home against the Golden Griffins came on Feb. 6, 2015.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Malik Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists to lead the charge for the Golden Griffins. Majesty Brandon is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Jaspers have been led by Pauly Paulicap, who is averaging 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.MIGHTY MALIK: Johnson has connected on 25.9 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.2 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Manhattan’s Samir Stewart has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 28 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Canisius has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.2 points, while allowing 65.6 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Manhattan has held opposing teams to only 40.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAAC teams.

