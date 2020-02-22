Cardinals 2, Mets 0

|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|8
|2
|
|Rosario dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lgrange ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Grman 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Frgas pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gldhmdt dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mngum lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Au.Dean ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Nunez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|B.Tberi 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gllorme ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Edman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Frmin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Munoz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bra.Lee rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvelo 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazeika c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Thmas cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Hager 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rtter 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|01x
|—
|2
2B_Davis (1). 3B_Knizner (1). HR_O’Neill (1). SB_Fargas (1). CS_Thomas (1).
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman L, 0-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Villines
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonsalves
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Payano
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Blackham
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty W, 0-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hudson
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kim H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cecil H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kruczynski H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kaminsky H, 0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera S, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Payano (Ravelo), Cecil (Nimmo).
Balk_Gonsalves.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak First, Hunter Wendelstedt Second, Mike Estabrook Third, Brennan Mille.
T_. A_
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.