Cardinals 2, Mets 0

Mets Cardinals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 30 2 8 2 Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 0 Lgrange ph 1 0 1 0 N.Grman 3b 2 0 1 0 B.Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 2 0 2 0 J.Frgas pr 1 0 0 0 Wlliams pr 2 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 2 0 1 0 Gldhmdt dh 1 0 0 0 J.Mngum lf 2 0 1 0 Au.Dean ph 2 0 0 0 D.Smith 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 2 0 0 0 Thmpson 1b 2 0 0 0 Knizner c 2 1 1 0 E.Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 2 1 1 1 B.Tberi 3b 2 0 0 0 Carlson cf 2 0 2 1 Gllorme ss 2 0 1 0 T.Edman ss 2 0 0 0 E.Frmin ss 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz lf 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 2 0 0 0 Bra.Lee rf 2 0 1 0 Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0 R.Rvera c 1 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 0 0 0 0 Mazeika c 1 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez c 1 0 1 0 L.Thmas cf 2 0 1 0 J.Hager 2b 2 0 1 0 Ngowski 1b 1 0 0 0 L.Rtter 2b 2 0 0 0

New York 000 000 000 — 0 St. Louis 010 000 01x — 2

2B_Davis (1). 3B_Knizner (1). HR_O’Neill (1). SB_Fargas (1). CS_Thomas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Mets Stroman L, 0-0 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Villines 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Gonsalves 2 1 0 0 1 0 Payano 2 2 0 0 0 1 Blackham 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 2 1 1 0 3

Cardinals Flaherty W, 0-0 2 2 0 0 0 3 Hudson 2 1 0 0 0 1 Kim H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Cecil H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kruczynski H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kaminsky H, 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 Cabrera S, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Payano (Ravelo), Cecil (Nimmo).

Balk_Gonsalves.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak First, Hunter Wendelstedt Second, Mike Estabrook Third, Brennan Mille.

T_. A_

