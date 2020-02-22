Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 1, Mets 0

February 22, 2020 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
Mets Cardinals
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 7 0 Totals 30 2 8 2
Rosario dh 3 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 0
Lgrange ph 1 0 1 0 N.Grman 3b 2 0 1 0
B.Nimmo cf 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 2 0 2 0
J.Frgas pr 1 0 0 0 Wlliams pr 2 0 0 0
J.Davis lf 2 0 1 0 Gldhmdt dh 1 0 0 0
J.Mngum lf 2 0 1 0 Au.Dean ph 2 0 0 0
D.Smith 1b 2 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 2 0 0 0
Thmpson 1b 2 0 0 0 Knizner c 2 1 1 0
E.Nunez 3b 2 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 2 1 1 1
B.Tberi 3b 2 0 0 0 Carlson cf 2 0 2 1
Gllorme ss 2 0 1 0 T.Edman ss 2 0 0 0
E.Frmin ss 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz lf 2 0 0 0
Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 2 0 0 0
Bra.Lee rf 2 0 1 0 Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 1 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 0 0 0 0
Mazeika c 1 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez c 1 0 1 0 L.Thmas cf 2 0 1 0
J.Hager 2b 2 0 1 0 Ngowski 1b 1 0 0 0
L.Rtter 2b 2 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000 0
St. Louis 010 000 00x 1

2B_Davis (1). 3B_Knizner (1). HR_O’Neill (1). SB_Fargas (1). CS_Thomas (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Mets
Stroman L, 0-0 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Villines 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gonsalves 2 1 0 0 1 0
Payano 2 2 0 0 0 1
Blackham 2 2 1 1 0 3
Cardinals
Flaherty W, 0-0 2 2 0 0 0 3
Hudson 2 1 0 0 0 1
Kim H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cecil H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kruczynski H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kaminsky H, 0 1 2 0 0 0 0
Cabrera S, 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Payano (Ravelo), Cecil (Nimmo).

Balk_Gonsalves.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak First, Hunter Wendelstedt Second, Mike Estabrook Third, Brennan Mille.

T_. A_

