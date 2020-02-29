Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

Nationals Cardinals ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 30 6 7 5 A.Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 Wllmson rf 2 0 0 0 Schrock pr 1 1 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Edman 3b 4 0 2 2 B.Snydr 1b 2 0 1 1 Y.Mlina dh 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 0 0 Knizner ph 0 0 0 1 Barrera c 1 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 1 1 1 K.Szuki c 1 0 1 0 Y.Munoz 3b 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio pr 1 0 0 0 D.Fwler rf 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez dh 3 0 0 0 L.Thmas rf 1 0 0 0 Dr.Ward ph 1 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 1 1 0 0 J.Godoy c 1 0 1 0 J.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 Carlson cf 3 2 2 0 Stvnson cf 2 0 0 0 R.Rvelo lf 3 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 2 1 1 2 Au.Dean lf 1 0 0 0 Wi.Difo ss 2 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 2 2 1 1 Ja.Noll 2b 2 1 2 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Shuck lf 2 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 300 — 3 St. Louis 010 020 30x — 6

E_Snyder (1). LOB_Washington 7, St. Louis 5. 2B_Noll (1), Godoy (1), Carlson (2). HR_Garcia (1), DeJong (2). CS_Wong (1). SF_Knizner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Nationals Corbin 2 1 1 1 2 0 Fedde 2 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 Harper 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Braymer L, 0-1 2 2 3 1 1 1 McGowin 1 1 0 0 0 3

Cardinals Martinez 3 0 0 0 3 4 Webb H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Helsley H, 2 2 0 0 0 2 1 Woodford W, 1-0 2 3 3 3 1 1 Gallegos S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Fedde (Wong).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller First, Larry Vanover Second, Greg Gibson Third, Hunter Wendelsted.

T_. A_

