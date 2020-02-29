Cardinals 6, Nationals 3

|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|5
|
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ko.Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wllmson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zmmrman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Edman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|B.Snydr 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Y.Mlina dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Barrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|K.Szuki c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Y.Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Fwler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dr.Ward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Godoy c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Stvnson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Rvelo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Au.Dean lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Ja.Noll 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Shuck lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|St. Louis
|010
|020
|30x
|—
|6
E_Snyder (1). LOB_Washington 7, St. Louis 5. 2B_Noll (1), Godoy (1), Carlson (2). HR_Garcia (1), DeJong (2). CS_Wong (1). SF_Knizner (1).
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Fedde
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Harper
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Braymer L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McGowin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martinez
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Webb H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley H, 2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Woodford W, 1-0
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Gallegos S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Fedde (Wong).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller First, Larry Vanover Second, Greg Gibson Third, Hunter Wendelsted.
