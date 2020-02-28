Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Carey, Pickett lift Siena to 52-50 victory over Marist

February 28, 2020 9:36 pm
 
1 min read
      

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Donald Carey had 16 points and Jalen Pickett scored 14 and hit a jumper with less than a second remaining to lift Siena to a 52-50 victory over Marist on Friday night, stretching the Saints’ winning streak to seven games.

Carey buried 6 of 9 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for Sienna (17-10, 13-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Pickett sank 5 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and added five rebounds and five assists.

Sienna dominated the first half and took a 33-18 lead into intermission. But Marist whittled away at the lead until Matthew Herasme hit a 3-pointer to pull the Red Foxes even at 50 with 24 seconds left to play. Following a Siena timeout, Pickett nailed his game-winner.

Tobias Sjoberg came off the bench to score 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting for the Red Foxes (7-20, 6-12). Jordan Jones finished with 12 points, while Herasme scored 11.

Advertisement

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes on the season. Siena defeated Marist 70-57 on Jan. 24.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act