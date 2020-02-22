Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Carter III carries Long Beach State past Hawaii 64-60

February 22, 2020 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Michael Carter III had 15 points as Long Beach State edged past Hawaii 64-60 on Saturday.

Joshua Morgan had 10 points for Long Beach State (10-18, 5-7 Big West Conference). Jordan Roberts added seven rebounds.

Eddie Stansberry had 19 points for the Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 6-6). Justin Webster added 15 points. Zigmars Raimo had nine rebounds.

Samuta Avea, whose 11 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Rainbow Warriors, was held scoreless. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Advertisement

The Beach improve to 2-0 against the Rainbow Warriors on the season. Long Beach State defeated Hawaii 50-49 on Feb. 12. Long Beach State plays Cal State Northridge at home on Wednesday. Hawaii takes on Cal State Fullerton at home on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms