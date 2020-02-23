Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Carter scores 23, No. 16 A&M women rock Auburn 84-54

February 23, 2020 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised to an 84-54 win over Auburn on Sunday.

Kayla Wells added 13 points, Aaliyah Wilson 12 and Ciera Johnson 11 for the Aggies (22-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference), who won their fourth straight and are 14-0 against the Tigers.

N’dea Jones had 12 rebounds with eight points and Johnson had eight boards as Texas A&M had a 43-21 rebounding advantage.

Daisa Alexanders scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-16, 3-11) and Unique Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Advertisement

Wells had nine points in the first quarter when the Aggies went 11 of 17 and put together a late 9-0 run to take a 25-11 lead.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Texas A&M went 8 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 58% overall. Auburn was 8 of 25 from distance and shot 39%.

There were only 14 fouls in the game and both teams went 2 of 3 from the foul line.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms