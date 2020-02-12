Cavaliers’ Kevin Love out against Hawks with sore Achilles

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is out against the Atlanta Hawks with a sore right Achilles.

Love’s injury is another setback for the Cavaliers, who are coming off their worst home loss in franchise history, a 133-92 rout by the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Cleveland has lost 12 straight at home and 13 of 14 overall. The Cavaliers host the Hawks on Wednesday, the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Cavaliers coach John Beilein doesn’t think Love’s injury is a major issue. Beilien said the 6-foot-11 forward slightly injured the Achilles last week and played with the soreness Sunday.

Advertisement

Love averages 17.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in 46 games. Andre Drummond, acquired at the trade deadline from Detroit, hadd 19 points and 14 rebounds in his Cavaliers debut Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.