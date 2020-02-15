CCSU 75, Bryant 70

BRYANT (12-13)

Cardenas 0-1 0-0 0, Green 6-14 4-6 17, Harding 1-3 0-2 2, Grant 1-5 1-2 4, Ndugba 3-5 2-2 8, Pride 6-10 0-1 12, Elisias 5-8 2-2 12, Lin 3-9 5-5 12, Stokes 1-1 0-0 3, Simmons 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 14-20 70.

CCSU (2-24)

Wallace 2-2 3-4 7, Wilson 3-7 0-0 7, Krishnan 3-4 2-2 9, Rowe 2-7 0-0 4, Outlaw 2-9 0-0 4, Reed 2-8 2-4 7, Baker 9-13 1-2 24, Coleman 1-5 0-0 2, Newkirk 2-4 1-2 5, Tennyson 1-1 0-0 3, Ayangma 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 28-63 10-16 75.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 4-17 (Stokes 1-1, Green 1-2, Grant 1-3, Lin 1-4, Cardenas 0-1, Pride 0-3, Simmons 0-3), CCSU 9-21 (Baker 5-7, Krishnan 1-1, Tennyson 1-1, Wilson 1-1, Reed 1-5, Coleman 0-1, Outlaw 0-2, Rowe 0-3). Fouled Out_Ndugba. Rebounds_Bryant 34 (Elisias 9), CCSU 31 (Reed 7). Assists_Bryant 14 (Green 4), CCSU 12 (Reed 4). Total Fouls_Bryant 18, CCSU 21. A_1,289 (2,654).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.