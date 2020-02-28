CCSU looks for home win vs St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (12-17, 6-11) vs. Central Connecticut (4-26, 3-14)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut looks for its fourth straight win over St. Francis (NY) at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The last victory for the Terriers at Central Connecticut was a 60-49 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Terriers are led by Chauncey Hawkins and Unique McLean. Hawkins is averaging 14.1 points while McLean is putting up 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been anchored by freshmen Jamir Reed and Greg Outlaw. Reed has averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Outlaw has put up 8.9 points per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hawkins has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all St. Francis (NY) field goals over the last three games. Hawkins has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-10 when they score 63 points or fewer and 12-7 when they exceed 63 points. The Blue Devils are 0-23 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 4-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Blue Devils have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. Central Connecticut has an assist on 27 of 64 field goals (42.2 percent) over its past three contests while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 30 of 77 field goals (39 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all NEC teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

