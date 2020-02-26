Listen Live Sports

CCSU seeks revenge on Merrimack

February 26, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Central Connecticut (4-25, 3-13) vs. Merrimack (19-11, 13-4)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Connecticut seeks revenge on Merrimack after dropping the first matchup in New Britain. The teams last went at it on Jan. 11, when the Warriors forced 24 Central Connecticut turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times en route to a 12-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Merrimack’s Juvaris Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hayes has either made or assisted on 64 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Connecticut is 0-22 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-3 when scoring at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Central Connecticut has dropped its last 15 road games, scoring 59.2 points and allowing 78.3 points during those contests. Merrimack has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 67.4 points while giving up 60.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack defense has allowed only 60.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Warriors seventh among Division I teams. The Central Connecticut offense has averaged 62.8 points through 29 games (ranked 293rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

