CCU looks to sweep Ga. State

Coastal Carolina (13-13, 6-9) vs. Georgia State (17-9, 10-5)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State seeks revenge on Coastal Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Conway. The teams last played on Jan. 4, when Georgia State made only eight free throws on 14 attempts while the Chanticleers hit 17 of 26 en route to a 74-72 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile DeVante’ Jones is averaging 16 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists to lead the charge for the Chanticleers. Tommy Burton is also a primary contributor, putting up 11.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists.DOMINANT DEVANTE’: Jones has connected on 27.1 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 86 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 13-3 when scoring at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Chanticleers. Georgia State has 47 assists on 78 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three contests while Coastal Carolina has assists on 33 of 81 field goals (40.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has scored 78.8 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 22nd among Division 1 teams. The Coastal Carolina defense has allowed 76 points per game to opponents (ranked 282nd).

