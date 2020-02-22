Listen Live Sports

Cent. Arkansas 84, Nicholls 65

February 22, 2020 7:02 pm
 
NICHOLLS (18-10)

Alatishe 6-11 3-5 15, Harvey 0-6 0-0 0, K.Johnson 0-5 0-0 0, A.Jones 6-16 2-2 15, McClanahan 6-14 4-6 20, Buford 3-5 0-0 8, Moore 1-2 3-3 5, Lyons 1-2 0-0 2, McGhee 0-2 0-0 0, Clement 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 12-16 65.

CENT. ARKANSAS (10-18)

Koval 6-8 9-10 21, Bergersen 8-13 6-8 25, D.Jones 2-6 4-4 8, Baker 3-5 0-0 7, Kayouloud 2-8 2-2 7, Chatham 6-9 0-1 12, Weidenaar 1-2 0-0 2, Shittu 0-0 2-2 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Olowokere 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-52 23-27 84.

Halftime_Cent. Arkansas 41-18. 3-Point Goals_Nicholls 7-26 (McClanahan 4-9, Buford 2-3, A.Jones 1-2, Clement 0-1, Lyons 0-1, McGhee 0-1, Moore 0-1, Harvey 0-4, K.Johnson 0-4), Cent. Arkansas 5-14 (Bergersen 3-5, Baker 1-2, Kayouloud 1-3, Koval 0-1, Weidenaar 0-1, D.Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Alatishe, K.Johnson, D.Jones. Rebounds_Nicholls 20 (Harvey 5), Cent. Arkansas 43 (Chatham 10). Assists_Nicholls 11 (A.Jones 6), Cent. Arkansas 19 (D.Jones 7). Total Fouls_Nicholls 23, Cent. Arkansas 19. A_2,912 (5,320).

