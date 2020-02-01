Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 78

CENT. MICHIGAN (12-8)

DiLeo 3-6 4-4 10, McKay 9-12 1-1 19, Montgomery 6-13 2-2 15, Morgan 4-12 2-4 11, Winston 5-9 6-6 18, Lane 1-3 4-4 6, Broadway 1-3 1-2 3, Burrell 1-1 0-0 3, Redman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 20-23 85.

W. MICHIGAN (9-12)

Flowers 6-20 7-9 23, Wright 4-4 4-5 12, Artis White 5-9 0-2 14, Johnson 1-6 1-2 3, Whitens 2-4 1-2 5, Boyer-Richard 5-9 2-3 15, Emilien 3-5 0-0 6, Printy 0-1 0-0 0, Barrs 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 15-23 78.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 5-13 (Winston 2-2, Burrell 1-1, Montgomery 1-2, Morgan 1-5, DiLeo 0-1, Broadway 0-2), W. Michigan 11-26 (Artis White 4-6, Flowers 4-9, Boyer-Richard 3-7, Printy 0-1, Whitens 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Winston, Johnson. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 35 (McKay 12), W. Michigan 31 (Johnson 8). Assists_Cent. Michigan 12 (Winston 4), W. Michigan 12 (Whitens 4). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 19, W. Michigan 23. A_3,416 (5,421).

