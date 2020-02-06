Listen Live Sports

Charleston alone in 1st after 68-50 win over William & Mary

February 6, 2020 10:45 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brevin Galloway had a career-high 23 points as Charleston topped William & Mary 68-50 on Thursday night and the Cougars took over sole possession of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Sam Miller had 13 points for Charleston (15-9, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Conference). Grant Riller added 10 points.

William & Mary scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Nathan Knight had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the Tribe (16-9, 8-4). It was Knight’s 19th double-double of the season, best in the nation.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Tribe with the win. William & Mary defeated College of Charleston 67-56 on Jan. 11.

College of Charleston plays Elon at home on Saturday. William & Mary plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

