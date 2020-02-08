Charleston Southern 85, Hampton 72

HAMPTON (10-13)

Oliver-Hampton 2-6 0-0 4, Stanley 7-12 6-8 20, Dean 0-0 0-0 0, Heckstall 1-7 1-1 3, Marrow 8-17 2-2 19, Warren 7-11 3-5 18, Griffin 2-7 2-2 8, Bannister 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 14-18 72.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (12-12)

Jones 3-6 0-0 6, LeXander 0-4 2-2 2, Buskey 8-15 2-4 21, Fleming 11-20 9-14 34, Louis 3-6 1-2 10, Anderson 3-6 1-1 8, Bowser 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 30-59 15-23 85.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 4-16 (Griffin 2-5, Warren 1-2, Marrow 1-3, Heckstall 0-2, Oliver-Hampton 0-2, Stanley 0-2), Charleston Southern 10-28 (Louis 3-5, Buskey 3-7, Fleming 3-7, Anderson 1-4, Jones 0-1, LeXander 0-4). Rebounds_Hampton 36 (Oliver-Hampton 12), Charleston Southern 33 (Fleming 15). Assists_Hampton 7 (Marrow 3), Charleston Southern 15 (Fleming 5). Total Fouls_Hampton 17, Charleston Southern 14. A_736 (881).

