Charlotte 68, UTEP 64

UTEP (13-11)

Vila 0-2 0-1 0, Bry.Williams 4-15 0-0 8, Da.Edwards 8-12 3-4 24, Lathon 2-7 2-2 6, Boum 7-13 2-2 20, Odigie 3-8 0-0 6, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 7-9 64.

CHARLOTTE (13-9)

Bamba 5-7 1-3 11, Dr.Edwards 4-5 2-4 13, Martin 2-7 0-2 6, Shepherd 3-7 2-2 8, Young 5-11 4-5 14, Robb 0-1 0-0 0, Supica 5-7 0-0 10, Vasic 3-3 0-0 6, Bri.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 9-16 68.

Halftime_UTEP 36-31. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 9-26 (Da.Edwards 5-8, Boum 4-8, Vila 0-2, Lathon 0-4, Bry.Williams 0-4), Charlotte 5-15 (Dr.Edwards 3-4, Martin 2-5, Robb 0-1, Bri.Williams 0-1, Young 0-4). Fouled Out_Vila. Rebounds_UTEP 24 (Vila, Bry.Williams, Odigie 6), Charlotte 34 (Young 8). Assists_UTEP 14 (Lathon 5), Charlotte 17 (Shepherd 8). Total Fouls_UTEP 15, Charlotte 12. A_2,828 (9,105).

