Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Charlotte 91, UTSA 84

February 8, 2020 6:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

UTSA (11-14)

Frohnen 0-1 0-0 0, Germany 1-5 0-0 2, Czumbel 2-9 2-2 7, Jackson 7-18 10-11 25, Wallace 7-14 9-9 27, Barisic 5-9 2-3 14, Rodriguez 2-2 2-2 6, Hellums 1-4 1-2 3, Bior 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 26-29 84.

CHARLOTTE (14-9)

Bamba 2-3 1-4 5, Edwards 1-7 10-12 13, Martin 8-10 2-4 19, Shepherd 8-13 5-8 26, Young 4-10 4-4 16, Vasic 1-3 1-2 3, Robb 1-2 0-0 2, Supica 2-3 3-4 7, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 26-38 91.

Halftime_Charlotte 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 8-31 (Wallace 4-8, Barisic 2-4, Czumbel 1-5, Jackson 1-11, Hellums 0-3), Charlotte 11-25 (Shepherd 5-7, Young 4-8, Martin 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bertram 0-1, Robb 0-1, Vasic 0-1). Fouled Out_Jackson, Edwards. Rebounds_UTSA 33 (Jackson 8), Charlotte 37 (Young 8). Assists_UTSA 7 (Czumbel 3), Charlotte 20 (Young 6). Total Fouls_UTSA 26, Charlotte 23. A_4,679 (9,105).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin