Charlotte 91, UTSA 84

UTSA (11-14)

Frohnen 0-1 0-0 0, Germany 1-5 0-0 2, Czumbel 2-9 2-2 7, Jackson 7-18 10-11 25, Wallace 7-14 9-9 27, Barisic 5-9 2-3 14, Rodriguez 2-2 2-2 6, Hellums 1-4 1-2 3, Bior 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 26-29 84.

CHARLOTTE (14-9)

Bamba 2-3 1-4 5, Edwards 1-7 10-12 13, Martin 8-10 2-4 19, Shepherd 8-13 5-8 26, Young 4-10 4-4 16, Vasic 1-3 1-2 3, Robb 1-2 0-0 2, Supica 2-3 3-4 7, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 26-38 91.

Halftime_Charlotte 41-36. 3-Point Goals_UTSA 8-31 (Wallace 4-8, Barisic 2-4, Czumbel 1-5, Jackson 1-11, Hellums 0-3), Charlotte 11-25 (Shepherd 5-7, Young 4-8, Martin 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bertram 0-1, Robb 0-1, Vasic 0-1). Fouled Out_Jackson, Edwards. Rebounds_UTSA 33 (Jackson 8), Charlotte 37 (Young 8). Assists_UTSA 7 (Czumbel 3), Charlotte 20 (Young 6). Total Fouls_UTSA 26, Charlotte 23. A_4,679 (9,105).

