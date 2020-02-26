Chattanooga 71, VMI 64

CHATTANOOGA (18-12)

Johnson 0-3 3-4 3, Ryan 5-11 5-7 18, Vila 4-8 4-6 12, Commander 6-14 0-0 15, Jean-Baptiste 3-9 3-4 9, Doomes 3-5 7-12 13, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Kenic 0-2 1-2 1, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Ledford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 23-35 71.

VMI (8-22)

Stephens 1-5 0-1 2, Curfman 5-9 0-0 12, Evee 3-11 0-2 6, Gilkeson 1-7 2-2 4, Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Conway 6-9 1-1 15, Tang 4-6 0-0 8, Parham 3-9 3-4 9, Creammer 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-63 6-10 64.

Halftime_Chattanooga 37-20. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 6-22 (Commander 3-7, Ryan 3-8, Doomes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Scott 0-1, Jean-Baptiste 0-2, Kenic 0-2), VMI 4-25 (Conway 2-5, Curfman 2-5, Stephens 0-1, Parham 0-2, Tang 0-2, Gilkeson 0-4, Evee 0-6). Rebounds_Chattanooga 36 (Ryan 8), VMI 35 (Tang 6). Assists_Chattanooga 8 (Jean-Baptiste, Caldwell 2), VMI 13 (Evee 5). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 16, VMI 18. A_900 (5,029).

