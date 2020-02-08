Chattanooga 84, Wofford 77

CHATTANOOGA (15-10)

Johnson 7-11 1-1 18, Ryan 7-10 8-8 25, Vila 4-6 2-2 10, Commander 5-7 8-11 22, Jean-Baptiste 2-3 0-0 4, Caldwell 1-3 0-0 2, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Kenic 1-3 0-0 3, Doomes 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-45 19-22 84.

WOFFORD (16-9)

Goodwin 4-6 4-6 12, Hoover 11-15 4-5 31, Larson 2-4 0-0 4, Murphy 6-11 0-0 15, Stumpe 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 2-3 2-3 6, Bigelow 2-3 0-0 4, Hollowell 0-4 0-0 0, Theme-Love 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Appelgren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-50 10-14 77.

Halftime_Chattanooga 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 11-23 (Commander 4-6, Johnson 3-5, Ryan 3-5, Kenic 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Jean-Baptiste 0-1, Scott 0-2), Wofford 9-23 (Hoover 5-9, Murphy 3-7, Stumpe 1-3, Bigelow 0-1, Hollowell 0-3). Fouled Out_Larson. Rebounds_Chattanooga 22 (Johnson 6), Wofford 16 (Jones 5). Assists_Chattanooga 10 (Caldwell 3), Wofford 12 (Murphy, Stumpe 3). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 17, Wofford 20. A_1,920 (3,500).

