Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cheese posts double-double to send Akron past W. Michigan

February 18, 2020 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Cheese scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and Loren Christian Jackson scored 17 and Akron held off Western Michigan for a 71-67 win Tuesday night.

Akron (20-6, 10-3 Mid-American Conference) has won four straight to remain atop the conference standings with Bowling Green (19-7, 10-3). The two meet on Feb. 25.

The Zips led 64-55 with 6:47 remaining after Xeyrius Williams made two foul shots. Brandon Johnson’s layup with 15 seconds left brought the Broncos (11-15, 4-9) within 70-67. Christian Jackson made 1 of 2 foul shots with 11 seconds to go to preserve the win.

Akron led 36-29 at halftime.

Advertisement

Michael Flowers led Western Michigan with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists and Brandon Johnson scored 14 with 10 rebounds.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department