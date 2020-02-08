Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cheese, Williams lift Akron over Eastern Michigan 59-58

February 8, 2020 4:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese hit three 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Xeyrius Williams hit a go-ahead 3 with 12 seconds left in the game and Akron held off Eastern Michigan 59-58 on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan, which led by three points at halftime, took a 58-54 lead with 38 seconds left to play when Darion Spottsville made 1 of 2 free throws. Loren Cristian Jackson answered with a layup 13 seconds later to pull Akron (17-6, 7-3 Mid-American Conference) within two points. After Spottsville missed two foul shots, Jackson found Williams open for the game-winner.

Williams finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Zips. Akron shot just 35% from the floor and 21% from 3-point range (6 of 29). The Zips sank 17 of 21 free throws.

Ty Groce topped the Eagles (12-11, 2-8) with 15 points. Boubacar Toure added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Spottsville finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Advertisement

Eastern Michigan shot 50% overall but took 14 fewer shots than the Zips. The Eagles hit just 2 of 11 from distance and made only 18 of 38 foul shots (47%).

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk