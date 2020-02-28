Listen Live Sports

Chicago State looks to end streak vs Kansas City

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

Chicago State (4-24, 0-13) vs. Kansas City (14-14, 6-7)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks to extend Chicago State’s conference losing streak to 32 games. Chicago State’s last WAC win came against the Kansas City Roos 96-82 on March 3, 2018. Kansas City is coming off a 69-63 win over California Baptist on Feb. 19.

SAVVY SENIORS: Kansas City has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Rob Whitfield and Jahshire Hardnett have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Roos points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Andrew Lewis has connected on 30.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also converted 87.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-23 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 74.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Chicago State’s Davis has attempted 28 3-pointers and has connected on 35.7 percent of them.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 66.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

