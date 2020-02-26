Childress, Wake Forest stun No. 7 Duke in double overtime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke 113-101 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons (12-15, 5-12 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead to stay, sending them to their first win against the Blue Devils in nearly six years.

He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Childress made six of his last 10 shots and scored 13 points in the two overtimes.

When it was over, Wake Forest fans stormed the court to celebrate their first win against Duke since March 2014. Childress got carried around the court on shoulders.

It marked the second time in a week the Blue Devils (23-5, 13-4) lost on the road to an unranked instate opponent. They lost by 22 points at North Carolina State last week, ending with another court-storming celebration.

Freshman Wendell Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 85, KANSAS STATE 66

WACO, Texas (AP) — Matt Mayer scored 19 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures, and the Bears quickly recovered from their first Big 12 loss, beating Kansas State.

The Bears (25-2, 14-1 Big 12) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes and never trailed. That came three days after losing at home to now-No. 1 Kansas, a 64-61 setback at home that ended their conference-record 23-game winning streak and their five-week run as the nation’s top-ranked team.

Butler had a 3-pointer, two free throws and a fast-break jumper in his quick spurt, and finished with 16 points. Davion Mitchell had 14 points and 10 assists while MaCio Teague scored 13 points.

Cartier Diarra had 19 points for Kansas State (9-19, 2-13), which is 0-8 in February.

NO. 4 DAYTON 62, GEORGE MASON 55

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.

Toppin, a redshirt sophomore and one of the leading candidates for National Player of the Year, scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers (26-2, 15-0 Atlantic 10), who own the country’s longest winning streak at 17 games.

Jalen Crutcher had 13 points as Dayton finished shooting 50% from the field.

AJ Wilson led George Mason (15-13, 4-11) with 18 points. Jordan Miller added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season.

No. 5 SAN DIEGO STATE 66, COLORADO STATE 60

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 10 of San Diego State’s last 17 points and the Aztecs rallied from a seven-point deficit to beat Colorado State and rebound from their only loss.

Flynn finished with 17 points for SDSU (27-1, 16-1 Mountain West) after scoring just two points in the first half.

The Aztecs trailed 56-49 with 8:22 left before going on a 13-0 run. Jordan Schakel hit a put-back and Flynn a 3-pointer before Schakel hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:50 left, making it 57-56.

SDSU’s 13-0 run over 5 minutes, 17 seconds gave it a 62-56 lead.

Nico Carvacho scored 17 for CSU ((19-11, 10-7) and Isaiah Stevens had 12.

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 69, TEXAS A&M 60

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 30 points and made eight 3-pointers, also a career-best, to lead Kentucky past Texas A&M for its seventh straight win.

Quickley is the first Kentucky (23-5, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) player with consecutive games with at least 25 points since Malik Monk in 2017. The sophomore scored 26 in a win over Florida on Saturday.

Wendell Mitchell had 18 points for Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 15 AUBURN 67, MISSISSIPPI 58

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Auburn withstood Mississippi’s rally attempts.

The Tigers (24-4, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) benefited from the return of Isaac Okoro, who missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and remained unbeaten at home.

Samir Doughty had 14 points and four assists but also had five turnovers. Okoro had 10 points in 27 minutes after Auburn dropped two games without him.

The SEC’s leading scorer, Breein Tyree, had 16 points for Ole Miss (13-15, 4-11) and KJ Buffen had 16 points and eight rebounds.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 78, NO. 18 IOWA 70

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half and Rocket Watts matched a career high with 21 points, helping Michigan State rally past Iowa.

The Spartan (19, 9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference, 1 1/2 games behind No. 9 Maryland, with their third win in four games.

The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended it slipping to sixth place, possibly making an impact on their seeding for the conference tournament in two weeks.

Iowa’s Luka Garza scored 20 points and Ryan Kriener had 18.

Aaron Henry scored 17 points, one shy of his season high, for the Spartans.

OKLAHOMA 65, NO. 22 TEXAS TECH 51

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Brady Manek added 15 as Oklahoma beat Texas Tech to snap a three-game skid.

Oklahoma (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) provided a much-needed boost to its NCAA Tournament resume. Doolittle, who wore a mask after suffering a broken nose Saturday against Oklahoma State, made 9 of 15 shots and had seven rebounds.

Texas Tech guard Jahmi’us Ramsey, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 16.3 points, was scoreless. Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders (18-10, 9-6) with 13 points.

