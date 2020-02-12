Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Childs scores 19 to lead Bradley over Indiana State 72-61

February 12, 2020 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Elijah Childs had 19 points and seven rebounds as Bradley defeated Indiana State 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Darrell Brown had 13 points for Bradley (17-9, 8-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Nate Kennell added 11 points. Danya Kingsby had 10 points.

Tyreke Key had 15 points for the Sycamores (14-10, 7-6). Tre Williams added 13 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points. Jake LaRavia had nine points and 13 rebounds.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Sycamores with the win. Indiana State defeated Bradley 61-53 on Jan. 25. Bradley faces Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Indiana State plays Missouri State at home on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created