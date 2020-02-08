Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Childs scores 32 to lift BYU past San Francisco 90-76

February 8, 2020 11:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs had a season-high 32 points as BYU topped San Francisco 90-76 on Saturday night.

TJ Haws had 13 points and seven assists for BYU (19-7, 8-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jake Toolson added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Jimbo Lull had 22 points for the Dons (16-10, 5-6). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Jordan Ratinho had 12 points.

The Cougars leveled the season series against the Dons with the win. San Francisco defeated BYU 83-82 on Jan. 25. BYU plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Thursday. San Francisco plays Santa Clara on the road on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin