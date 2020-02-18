Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

China forfeits Davis Cup tie in Romania due to virus

February 18, 2020 9:28 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — China forfeited a Davis Cup tie on Tuesday because its men’s tennis team cannot travel to Romania next month.

The International Tennis Federation cited “increased restrictions in response to the current coronavirus outbreak” for the decision.

China was to play in Piatra Neamt, Romania, on March 6-7 in a World Group I playoff.

The ITF said Romania will advance to a World Group I tie in September. China will drop into World Group II.

Advertisement

The death toll in mainland China due to the virus named COVID-19 had risen to almost 1,900 on Tuesday, with more than 72,000 confirmed cases.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

The outbreak has caused numerous sports events in China to be cancelled, postponed, or moved, and has affected the ability of Chinese teams to travel for competition.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps