Choh powers Brown to 72-66 victory over Columbia

February 1, 2020 8:10 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tamenang Choh totaled 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Brown used a late 11-0 run to knock off Columbia 72-66 on Saturday.

Choh earned his sixth double-double of the season for the Bears (9-8, 2-2 Ivy League). Brandon Anderson and Zach Hunsaker added 14 points apiece. Anderson hit just 3 of 11 shots from the floor, but he was 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Columbia led 62-58 after Mike Smith’s layup with 5:04 remaining in the game. Choh hit 1 of 2 free throws and Dan Friday nailed a 3-pointer to pull the Bears even at 62 with 3:35 left. Jaylan Gainey’s dunk gave Brown the lead and the Bears made 7 of 9 foul shots in the final 61 seconds to preserve the victory.

Smith topped the Lions (6-14, 1-3) with 20 points and matched his career high with nine assists. Sophomore Ike Nweke pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

