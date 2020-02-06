Listen Live Sports

Chong Qui, Mount St. Mary’s turn aside LIU 67-63

February 6, 2020 10:20 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Damian Chong Qui sank four free throws in the last 18 seconds and Mount St. Mary’s fended off Long Island University 67-63 Thursday night.

LIU’s Jermaine Jackson twice in the final minute knocked down 3-pointers that pulled the Sharks to within a pair, but couldn’t get closer.

Chong Qui scored 13 points, making 10 of 11 free throws, and dished nine assists while Nana Opoku and Jalen Gibbs each scored 15 for the Mountaineers (10-13, 6-4 Northeast Conference), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Malik Jefferson added 11 points.

Raiquan Clark led the Sharks (10-13, 5-5) with 20 points, Jackson and Tyrn Flowers added 15 each. Flowers, with nine rebounds, just missed a 12th double-double this season.

Mount St. Mary’s opened Northeast Conference play with a double-overtime 82-73 defeat of LIU Jan. 4.

St. Mary’s faces St. Francis (NY) on the road on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Merrimack at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

