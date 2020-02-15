Chubb Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At The Classics at Lely Resort
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $1.6 million
|Yardage: 6,845; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Stephen Leaney
|65-65—130
|-12
|Bernhard Langer
|65-66—131
|-11
|Chris DiMarco
|68-64—132
|-10
|Fred Couples
|67-65—132
|-10
|Fred Funk
|65-67—132
|-10
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-63—133
|-9
|Scott Parel
|64-69—133
|-9
|Marco Dawson
|67-67—134
|-8
|Bob Estes
|67-67—134
|-8
|Tim Petrovic
|66-68—134
|-8
|Ken Tanigawa
|65-69—134
|-8
|Kent Jones
|69-66—135
|-7
|John Daly
|68-67—135
|-7
|Scott Verplank
|67-68—135
|-7
|Brandt Jobe
|66-69—135
|-7
|Mark Brooks
|66-69—135
|-7
|Stephen Ames
|69-67—136
|-6
|Brett Quigley
|69-67—136
|-6
|Rod Pampling
|69-67—136
|-6
|Steve Flesch
|68-68—136
|-6
|Doug Barron
|64-72—136
|-6
|Robert Karlsson
|69-68—137
|-5
|Ángel Cabrera
|69-68—137
|-5
|Retief Goosen
|69-68—137
|-5
|David Toms
|69-68—137
|-5
|Michael Allen
|69-68—137
|-5
|Joe Durant
|69-68—137
|-5
|Woody Austin
|66-71—137
|-5
|Larry Mize
|70-68—138
|-4
|Jeff Maggert
|70-68—138
|-4
|Tom Byrum
|71-67—138
|-4
|Jerry Kelly
|68-70—138
|-4
|Billy Andrade
|68-70—138
|-4
|Wes Short, Jr.
|67-71—138
|-4
|Ken Duke
|70-69—139
|-3
|Tim Herron
|71-68—139
|-3
|Sandy Lyle
|71-68—139
|-3
|Jeff Sluman
|68-71—139
|-3
|Dudley Hart
|73-66—139
|-3
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-71—140
|-2
|Tom Lehman
|71-69—140
|-2
|Darren Clarke
|71-69—140
|-2
|Scott McCarron
|67-73—140
|-2
|Kenny Perry
|70-71—141
|-1
|Steve Pate
|70-71—141
|-1
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|70-71—141
|-1
|Olin Browne
|74-67—141
|-1
|John Huston
|66-75—141
|-1
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-72—142
|E
|Bart Bryant
|71-71—142
|E
|David Frost
|73-69—142
|E
|Robin Byrd
|73-69—142
|E
|Duffy Waldorf
|70-73—143
|+1
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|70-73—143
|+1
|Tom Gillis
|71-72—143
|+1
|Jay Haas
|72-71—143
|+1
|Jesper Parnevik
|72-71—143
|+1
|Glen Day
|75-68—143
|+1
|Billy Mayfair
|70-74—144
|+2
|Lee Janzen
|71-73—144
|+2
|Loren Roberts
|73-71—144
|+2
|Gene Sauers
|74-70—144
|+2
|Barry Lane
|74-70—144
|+2
|Blaine McCallister
|75-69—144
|+2
|Mark Calcavecchia
|70-75—145
|+3
|Scott Dunlap
|71-74—145
|+3
|Rocco Mediate
|71-74—145
|+3
|Ted Tryba
|75-70—145
|+3
|Tommy Tolles
|76-70—146
|+4
|Craig Bowden
|73-74—147
|+5
|Corey Pavin
|75-72—147
|+5
|Brad Faxon
|71-78—149
|+7
|David McKenzie
|74-75—149
|+7
|Peter Jacobsen
|74-76—150
|+8
|Len Mattiace
|76-74—150
|+8
|John Harris
|76-75—151
|+9
|Gary Hallberg
|76-76—152
|+10
