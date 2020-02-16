Chubb Classic Scores

Sunday At The Classics at Lely Resort Naples, Fla. Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,845; Par: 71 Final Scott Parel, $240,000 64-69-63—196 Bob Estes, $140,800 67-67-64—198 Bernhard Langer, $105,600 65-66-69—200 Kevin Sutherland, $105,600 70-63-67—200 Marco Dawson, $66,133 67-67-67—201 Chris DiMarco, $66,133 68-64-69—201 Stephen Leaney, $66,133 65-65-71—201 Fred Couples, $51,200 67-65-70—202 Stephen Ames, $37,067 69-67-67—203 Woody Austin, $37,067 66-71-66—203 Tom Lehman, $37,067 71-69-63—203 David Toms, $37,067 69-68-66—203 Brandt Jobe, $37,067 66-69-68—203 Brett Quigley, $37,067 69-67-67—203 Retief Goosen, $28,000 69-68-67—204 Tim Petrovic, $28,000 66-68-70—204 Doug Barron, $21,947 64-72-69—205 Mark Brooks, $21,947 66-69-70—205 Darren Clarke, $21,947 71-69-65—205 Rod Pampling, $21,947 69-67-69—205 Fred Funk, $21,947 65-67-73—205 Kent Jones, $21,947 69-66-70—205 John Daly, $16,032 68-67-71—206 Robert Karlsson, $16,032 69-68-69—206 Jeff Maggert, $16,032 70-68-68—206 Ken Tanigawa, $16,032 65-69-72—206 Scott Verplank, $16,032 67-68-71—206 Billy Andrade, $12,672 68-70-69—207 Tom Byrum, $12,672 71-67-69—207 Ken Duke, $12,672 70-69-68—207 Jerry Kelly, $12,672 68-70-69—207 Wes Short, Jr., $12,672 67-71-69—207 Michael Allen, $10,080 69-68-71—208 Dudley Hart, $10,080 73-66-69—208 Miguel Angel Jiménez, $10,080 70-73-65—208 Colin Montgomerie, $10,080 70-72-66—208 Steve Pate, $10,080 70-71-67—208 Paul Broadhurst, $8,320 69-71-69—209 Joe Durant, $8,320 69-68-72—209 Larry Mize, $8,320 70-68-71—209 Jeff Sluman, $8,320 68-71-70—209 Steve Flesch, $6,880 68-68-74—210 Tim Herron, $6,880 71-68-71—210 Scott McCarron, $6,880 67-73-70—210 Jesper Parnevik, $6,880 72-71-67—210 Gene Sauers, $6,880 74-70-66—210 Bart Bryant, $5,600 71-71-69—211 Lee Janzen, $5,600 71-73-67—211 Duffy Waldorf, $5,600 70-73-68—211 Olin Browne, $4,352 74-67-71—212 Robin Byrd, $4,352 73-69-70—212 David Frost, $4,352 73-69-70—212 John Huston, $4,352 66-75-71—212 Kenny Perry, $4,352 70-71-71—212 Glen Day, $3,440 75-68-71—214 Sandy Lyle, $3,440 71-68-75—214 Billy Mayfair, $3,440 70-74-70—214 Tom Pernice Jr., $3,440 70-71-73—214 Scott Dunlap, $2,960 71-74-70—215 Jay Haas, $2,960 72-71-72—215 Tom Gillis, $2,400 71-72-73—216 Barry Lane, $2,400 74-70-72—216 Blaine McCallister, $2,400 75-69-72—216 Loren Roberts, $2,400 73-71-72—216 Ted Tryba, $2,400 75-70-71—216 Corey Pavin, $1,920 75-72-70—217 Craig Bowden, $1,568 73-74-71—218 David McKenzie, $1,568 74-75-69—218 Rocco Mediate, $1,568 71-74-73—218 Tommy Tolles, $1,568 76-70-72—218 Ángel Cabrera, $1,312 69-68-82—219 Mark Calcavecchia, $1,168 70-75-75—220 Gary Hallberg, $1,168 76-76-68—220 Peter Jacobsen, $1,056 74-76-71—221 Len Mattiace, $992 76-74-72—222 Brad Faxon, $928 71-78-80—229 John Harris, $864 76-75-79—230

