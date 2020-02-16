Chubb Classic Scores

|Sunday
|At The Classics at Lely Resort
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $1.6 million
|Yardage: 6,845; Par: 71
|Final
|Scott Parel, $240,000
|64-69-63—196
|Bob Estes, $140,800
|67-67-64—198
|Bernhard Langer, $105,600
|65-66-69—200
|Kevin Sutherland, $105,600
|70-63-67—200
|Marco Dawson, $66,133
|67-67-67—201
|Chris DiMarco, $66,133
|68-64-69—201
|Stephen Leaney, $66,133
|65-65-71—201
|Fred Couples, $51,200
|67-65-70—202
|Stephen Ames, $37,067
|69-67-67—203
|Woody Austin, $37,067
|66-71-66—203
|Tom Lehman, $37,067
|71-69-63—203
|David Toms, $37,067
|69-68-66—203
|Brandt Jobe, $37,067
|66-69-68—203
|Brett Quigley, $37,067
|69-67-67—203
|Retief Goosen, $28,000
|69-68-67—204
|Tim Petrovic, $28,000
|66-68-70—204
|Doug Barron, $21,947
|64-72-69—205
|Mark Brooks, $21,947
|66-69-70—205
|Darren Clarke, $21,947
|71-69-65—205
|Rod Pampling, $21,947
|69-67-69—205
|Fred Funk, $21,947
|65-67-73—205
|Kent Jones, $21,947
|69-66-70—205
|John Daly, $16,032
|68-67-71—206
|Robert Karlsson, $16,032
|69-68-69—206
|Jeff Maggert, $16,032
|70-68-68—206
|Ken Tanigawa, $16,032
|65-69-72—206
|Scott Verplank, $16,032
|67-68-71—206
|Billy Andrade, $12,672
|68-70-69—207
|Tom Byrum, $12,672
|71-67-69—207
|Ken Duke, $12,672
|70-69-68—207
|Jerry Kelly, $12,672
|68-70-69—207
|Wes Short, Jr., $12,672
|67-71-69—207
|Michael Allen, $10,080
|69-68-71—208
|Dudley Hart, $10,080
|73-66-69—208
|Miguel Angel Jiménez, $10,080
|70-73-65—208
|Colin Montgomerie, $10,080
|70-72-66—208
|Steve Pate, $10,080
|70-71-67—208
|Paul Broadhurst, $8,320
|69-71-69—209
|Joe Durant, $8,320
|69-68-72—209
|Larry Mize, $8,320
|70-68-71—209
|Jeff Sluman, $8,320
|68-71-70—209
|Steve Flesch, $6,880
|68-68-74—210
|Tim Herron, $6,880
|71-68-71—210
|Scott McCarron, $6,880
|67-73-70—210
|Jesper Parnevik, $6,880
|72-71-67—210
|Gene Sauers, $6,880
|74-70-66—210
|Bart Bryant, $5,600
|71-71-69—211
|Lee Janzen, $5,600
|71-73-67—211
|Duffy Waldorf, $5,600
|70-73-68—211
|Olin Browne, $4,352
|74-67-71—212
|Robin Byrd, $4,352
|73-69-70—212
|David Frost, $4,352
|73-69-70—212
|John Huston, $4,352
|66-75-71—212
|Kenny Perry, $4,352
|70-71-71—212
|Glen Day, $3,440
|75-68-71—214
|Sandy Lyle, $3,440
|71-68-75—214
|Billy Mayfair, $3,440
|70-74-70—214
|Tom Pernice Jr., $3,440
|70-71-73—214
|Scott Dunlap, $2,960
|71-74-70—215
|Jay Haas, $2,960
|72-71-72—215
|Tom Gillis, $2,400
|71-72-73—216
|Barry Lane, $2,400
|74-70-72—216
|Blaine McCallister, $2,400
|75-69-72—216
|Loren Roberts, $2,400
|73-71-72—216
|Ted Tryba, $2,400
|75-70-71—216
|Corey Pavin, $1,920
|75-72-70—217
|Craig Bowden, $1,568
|73-74-71—218
|David McKenzie, $1,568
|74-75-69—218
|Rocco Mediate, $1,568
|71-74-73—218
|Tommy Tolles, $1,568
|76-70-72—218
|Ángel Cabrera, $1,312
|69-68-82—219
|Mark Calcavecchia, $1,168
|70-75-75—220
|Gary Hallberg, $1,168
|76-76-68—220
|Peter Jacobsen, $1,056
|74-76-71—221
|Len Mattiace, $992
|76-74-72—222
|Brad Faxon, $928
|71-78-80—229
|John Harris, $864
|76-75-79—230
