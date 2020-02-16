Listen Live Sports

Chubb Classic Scores

February 16, 2020 5:10 pm
 
2 min read
      
Sunday
At The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,845; Par: 71
Final
Scott Parel, $240,000 64-69-63—196
Bob Estes, $140,800 67-67-64—198
Bernhard Langer, $105,600 65-66-69—200
Kevin Sutherland, $105,600 70-63-67—200
Marco Dawson, $66,133 67-67-67—201
Chris DiMarco, $66,133 68-64-69—201
Stephen Leaney, $66,133 65-65-71—201
Fred Couples, $51,200 67-65-70—202
Stephen Ames, $37,067 69-67-67—203
Woody Austin, $37,067 66-71-66—203
Tom Lehman, $37,067 71-69-63—203
David Toms, $37,067 69-68-66—203
Brandt Jobe, $37,067 66-69-68—203
Brett Quigley, $37,067 69-67-67—203
Retief Goosen, $28,000 69-68-67—204
Tim Petrovic, $28,000 66-68-70—204
Doug Barron, $21,947 64-72-69—205
Mark Brooks, $21,947 66-69-70—205
Darren Clarke, $21,947 71-69-65—205
Rod Pampling, $21,947 69-67-69—205
Fred Funk, $21,947 65-67-73—205
Kent Jones, $21,947 69-66-70—205
John Daly, $16,032 68-67-71—206
Robert Karlsson, $16,032 69-68-69—206
Jeff Maggert, $16,032 70-68-68—206
Ken Tanigawa, $16,032 65-69-72—206
Scott Verplank, $16,032 67-68-71—206
Billy Andrade, $12,672 68-70-69—207
Tom Byrum, $12,672 71-67-69—207
Ken Duke, $12,672 70-69-68—207
Jerry Kelly, $12,672 68-70-69—207
Wes Short, Jr., $12,672 67-71-69—207
Michael Allen, $10,080 69-68-71—208
Dudley Hart, $10,080 73-66-69—208
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $10,080 70-73-65—208
Colin Montgomerie, $10,080 70-72-66—208
Steve Pate, $10,080 70-71-67—208
Paul Broadhurst, $8,320 69-71-69—209
Joe Durant, $8,320 69-68-72—209
Larry Mize, $8,320 70-68-71—209
Jeff Sluman, $8,320 68-71-70—209
Steve Flesch, $6,880 68-68-74—210
Tim Herron, $6,880 71-68-71—210
Scott McCarron, $6,880 67-73-70—210
Jesper Parnevik, $6,880 72-71-67—210
Gene Sauers, $6,880 74-70-66—210
Bart Bryant, $5,600 71-71-69—211
Lee Janzen, $5,600 71-73-67—211
Duffy Waldorf, $5,600 70-73-68—211
Olin Browne, $4,352 74-67-71—212
Robin Byrd, $4,352 73-69-70—212
David Frost, $4,352 73-69-70—212
John Huston, $4,352 66-75-71—212
Kenny Perry, $4,352 70-71-71—212
Glen Day, $3,440 75-68-71—214
Sandy Lyle, $3,440 71-68-75—214
Billy Mayfair, $3,440 70-74-70—214
Tom Pernice Jr., $3,440 70-71-73—214
Scott Dunlap, $2,960 71-74-70—215
Jay Haas, $2,960 72-71-72—215
Tom Gillis, $2,400 71-72-73—216
Barry Lane, $2,400 74-70-72—216
Blaine McCallister, $2,400 75-69-72—216
Loren Roberts, $2,400 73-71-72—216
Ted Tryba, $2,400 75-70-71—216
Corey Pavin, $1,920 75-72-70—217
Craig Bowden, $1,568 73-74-71—218
David McKenzie, $1,568 74-75-69—218
Rocco Mediate, $1,568 71-74-73—218
Tommy Tolles, $1,568 76-70-72—218
Ángel Cabrera, $1,312 69-68-82—219
Mark Calcavecchia, $1,168 70-75-75—220
Gary Hallberg, $1,168 76-76-68—220
Peter Jacobsen, $1,056 74-76-71—221
Len Mattiace, $992 76-74-72—222
Brad Faxon, $928 71-78-80—229
John Harris, $864 76-75-79—230

