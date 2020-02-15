Listen Live Sports

Chubb Classic Scores

February 15, 2020
 
Saturday
At The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $1.6 million
Yardage: 6,845; Par: 71
Second Round
Stephen Leaney 65-65—130
Bernhard Langer 65-66—131
Chris DiMarco 68-64—132
Fred Couples 67-65—132
Fred Funk 65-67—132
Kevin Sutherland 70-63—133
Scott Parel 64-69—133
Marco Dawson 67-67—134
Bob Estes 67-67—134
Tim Petrovic 66-68—134
Ken Tanigawa 65-69—134
Kent Jones 69-66—135
John Daly 68-67—135
Scott Verplank 67-68—135
Brandt Jobe 66-69—135
Mark Brooks 66-69—135
Stephen Ames 69-67—136
Brett Quigley 69-67—136
Rod Pampling 69-67—136
Steve Flesch 68-68—136
Doug Barron 64-72—136
Robert Karlsson 69-68—137
Ángel Cabrera 69-68—137
Retief Goosen 69-68—137
David Toms 69-68—137
Michael Allen 69-68—137
Joe Durant 69-68—137
Woody Austin 66-71—137
Larry Mize 70-68—138
Jeff Maggert 70-68—138
Tom Byrum 71-67—138
Jerry Kelly 68-70—138
Billy Andrade 68-70—138
Wes Short, Jr. 67-71—138
Ken Duke 70-69—139
Tim Herron 71-68—139
Sandy Lyle 71-68—139
Jeff Sluman 68-71—139
Dudley Hart 73-66—139
Paul Broadhurst 69-71—140
Tom Lehman 71-69—140
Darren Clarke 71-69—140
Scott McCarron 67-73—140
Kenny Perry 70-71—141
Steve Pate 70-71—141
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-71—141
Olin Browne 74-67—141
John Huston 66-75—141
Colin Montgomerie 70-72—142
Bart Bryant 71-71—142
David Frost 73-69—142
Robin Byrd 73-69—142
Duffy Waldorf 70-73—143
Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-73—143
Tom Gillis 71-72—143
Jay Haas 72-71—143
Jesper Parnevik 72-71—143
Glen Day 75-68—143
Billy Mayfair 70-74—144
Lee Janzen 71-73—144
Loren Roberts 73-71—144
Gene Sauers 74-70—144
Barry Lane 74-70—144
Blaine McCallister 75-69—144
Mark Calcavecchia 70-75—145
Scott Dunlap 71-74—145
Rocco Mediate 71-74—145
Ted Tryba 75-70—145
Tommy Tolles 76-70—146
Craig Bowden 73-74—147
Corey Pavin 75-72—147
Brad Faxon 71-78—149
David McKenzie 74-75—149
Peter Jacobsen 74-76—150
Len Mattiace 76-74—150
John Harris 76-75—151
Gary Hallberg 76-76—152

