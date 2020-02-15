Chubb Classic Scores

Saturday At The Classics at Lely Resort Naples, Fla. Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,845; Par: 71 Second Round Stephen Leaney 65-65—130 Bernhard Langer 65-66—131 Chris DiMarco 68-64—132 Fred Couples 67-65—132 Fred Funk 65-67—132 Kevin Sutherland 70-63—133 Scott Parel 64-69—133 Marco Dawson 67-67—134 Bob Estes 67-67—134 Tim Petrovic 66-68—134 Ken Tanigawa 65-69—134 Kent Jones 69-66—135 John Daly 68-67—135 Scott Verplank 67-68—135 Brandt Jobe 66-69—135 Mark Brooks 66-69—135 Stephen Ames 69-67—136 Brett Quigley 69-67—136 Rod Pampling 69-67—136 Steve Flesch 68-68—136 Doug Barron 64-72—136 Robert Karlsson 69-68—137 Ángel Cabrera 69-68—137 Retief Goosen 69-68—137 David Toms 69-68—137 Michael Allen 69-68—137 Joe Durant 69-68—137 Woody Austin 66-71—137 Larry Mize 70-68—138 Jeff Maggert 70-68—138 Tom Byrum 71-67—138 Jerry Kelly 68-70—138 Billy Andrade 68-70—138 Wes Short, Jr. 67-71—138 Ken Duke 70-69—139 Tim Herron 71-68—139 Sandy Lyle 71-68—139 Jeff Sluman 68-71—139 Dudley Hart 73-66—139 Paul Broadhurst 69-71—140 Tom Lehman 71-69—140 Darren Clarke 71-69—140 Scott McCarron 67-73—140 Kenny Perry 70-71—141 Steve Pate 70-71—141 Tom Pernice Jr. 70-71—141 Olin Browne 74-67—141 John Huston 66-75—141 Colin Montgomerie 70-72—142 Bart Bryant 71-71—142 David Frost 73-69—142 Robin Byrd 73-69—142 Duffy Waldorf 70-73—143 Miguel Angel Jiménez 70-73—143 Tom Gillis 71-72—143 Jay Haas 72-71—143 Jesper Parnevik 72-71—143 Glen Day 75-68—143 Billy Mayfair 70-74—144 Lee Janzen 71-73—144 Loren Roberts 73-71—144 Gene Sauers 74-70—144 Barry Lane 74-70—144 Blaine McCallister 75-69—144 Mark Calcavecchia 70-75—145 Scott Dunlap 71-74—145 Rocco Mediate 71-74—145 Ted Tryba 75-70—145 Tommy Tolles 76-70—146 Craig Bowden 73-74—147 Corey Pavin 75-72—147 Brad Faxon 71-78—149 David McKenzie 74-75—149 Peter Jacobsen 74-76—150 Len Mattiace 76-74—150 John Harris 76-75—151 Gary Hallberg 76-76—152

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.