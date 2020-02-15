Chubb Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At The Classics at Lely Resort
|Naples, Fla.
|Purse: $1.6 million
|Yardage: 6,845; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Stephen Leaney
|65-65—130
|Bernhard Langer
|65-66—131
|Chris DiMarco
|68-64—132
|Fred Couples
|67-65—132
|Fred Funk
|65-67—132
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-63—133
|Scott Parel
|64-69—133
|Marco Dawson
|67-67—134
|Bob Estes
|67-67—134
|Tim Petrovic
|66-68—134
|Ken Tanigawa
|65-69—134
|Kent Jones
|69-66—135
|John Daly
|68-67—135
|Scott Verplank
|67-68—135
|Brandt Jobe
|66-69—135
|Mark Brooks
|66-69—135
|Stephen Ames
|69-67—136
|Brett Quigley
|69-67—136
|Rod Pampling
|69-67—136
|Steve Flesch
|68-68—136
|Doug Barron
|64-72—136
|Robert Karlsson
|69-68—137
|Ángel Cabrera
|69-68—137
|Retief Goosen
|69-68—137
|David Toms
|69-68—137
|Michael Allen
|69-68—137
|Joe Durant
|69-68—137
|Woody Austin
|66-71—137
|Larry Mize
|70-68—138
|Jeff Maggert
|70-68—138
|Tom Byrum
|71-67—138
|Jerry Kelly
|68-70—138
|Billy Andrade
|68-70—138
|Wes Short, Jr.
|67-71—138
|Ken Duke
|70-69—139
|Tim Herron
|71-68—139
|Sandy Lyle
|71-68—139
|Jeff Sluman
|68-71—139
|Dudley Hart
|73-66—139
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-71—140
|Tom Lehman
|71-69—140
|Darren Clarke
|71-69—140
|Scott McCarron
|67-73—140
|Kenny Perry
|70-71—141
|Steve Pate
|70-71—141
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|70-71—141
|Olin Browne
|74-67—141
|John Huston
|66-75—141
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-72—142
|Bart Bryant
|71-71—142
|David Frost
|73-69—142
|Robin Byrd
|73-69—142
|Duffy Waldorf
|70-73—143
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|70-73—143
|Tom Gillis
|71-72—143
|Jay Haas
|72-71—143
|Jesper Parnevik
|72-71—143
|Glen Day
|75-68—143
|Billy Mayfair
|70-74—144
|Lee Janzen
|71-73—144
|Loren Roberts
|73-71—144
|Gene Sauers
|74-70—144
|Barry Lane
|74-70—144
|Blaine McCallister
|75-69—144
|Mark Calcavecchia
|70-75—145
|Scott Dunlap
|71-74—145
|Rocco Mediate
|71-74—145
|Ted Tryba
|75-70—145
|Tommy Tolles
|76-70—146
|Craig Bowden
|73-74—147
|Corey Pavin
|75-72—147
|Brad Faxon
|71-78—149
|David McKenzie
|74-75—149
|Peter Jacobsen
|74-76—150
|Len Mattiace
|76-74—150
|John Harris
|76-75—151
|Gary Hallberg
|76-76—152
