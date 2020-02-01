Cincinnati 64, No. 21 Houston 62

HOUSTON (17-5)

Hinton 5-13 4-4 16, Jarreau 2-7 1-1 5, White 1-3 0-0 2, Grimes 2-4 0-0 4, Mills 3-19 0-0 7, Gresham 2-2 1-2 5, Sasser 6-10 1-1 17, Harris 2-3 2-2 6, Alley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 9-10 62.

CINCINNATI (14-7)

Scott 5-9 5-6 16, Jar.Cumberland 5-12 5-12 17, Williams 3-8 6-8 12, Vogt 4-4 2-2 10, Adams-Woods 1-4 0-0 2, Harvey 1-1 1-2 4, Diarra 0-1 0-1 0, Jae.Cumberland 1-3 0-0 3, Sorolla 0-1 0-0 0, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 19-31 64.

Halftime_Houston 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Houston 7-18 (Sasser 4-5, Hinton 2-6, Mills 1-5, Alley 0-1, Grimes 0-1), Cincinnati 5-16 (Jar.Cumberland 2-5, Harvey 1-1, Jae.Cumberland 1-3, Scott 1-3, Adams-Woods 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_White, Vogt. Rebounds_Houston 29 (Hinton 8), Cincinnati 25 (Scott 11). Assists_Houston 14 (Jarreau 6), Cincinnati 13 (Jar.Cumberland 7). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Cincinnati 16. A_12,189 (13,176).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.