Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 64, No. 21 Houston 62

February 1, 2020 8:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (17-5)

Hinton 5-13 4-4 16, Jarreau 2-7 1-1 5, White 1-3 0-0 2, Grimes 2-4 0-0 4, Mills 3-19 0-0 7, Gresham 2-2 1-2 5, Sasser 6-10 1-1 17, Harris 2-3 2-2 6, Alley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 9-10 62.

CINCINNATI (14-7)

Scott 5-9 5-6 16, Jar.Cumberland 5-12 5-12 17, Williams 3-8 6-8 12, Vogt 4-4 2-2 10, Adams-Woods 1-4 0-0 2, Harvey 1-1 1-2 4, Diarra 0-1 0-1 0, Jae.Cumberland 1-3 0-0 3, Sorolla 0-1 0-0 0, McNeal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 19-31 64.

Halftime_Houston 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Houston 7-18 (Sasser 4-5, Hinton 2-6, Mills 1-5, Alley 0-1, Grimes 0-1), Cincinnati 5-16 (Jar.Cumberland 2-5, Harvey 1-1, Jae.Cumberland 1-3, Scott 1-3, Adams-Woods 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_White, Vogt. Rebounds_Houston 29 (Hinton 8), Cincinnati 25 (Scott 11). Assists_Houston 14 (Jarreau 6), Cincinnati 13 (Jar.Cumberland 7). Total Fouls_Houston 23, Cincinnati 16. A_12,189 (13,176).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax