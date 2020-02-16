Cincinnati 70, East Carolina 67, OT

CINCINNATI (17-8)

Scott 7-10 0-0 14, Vogt 6-10 1-5 13, Adams-Woods 4-9 1-2 10, Jar.Cumberland 4-8 2-3 13, Williams 7-14 1-2 17, Diarra 0-1 0-2 0, Harvey 1-2 0-0 3, Jae.Cumberland 0-1 0-0 0, McNeal 0-2 0-2 0, Davenport 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 5-16 70.

EAST CAROLINA (10-16)

Gardner 7-20 1-2 15, Coleman 2-4 0-0 4, Miles 4-9 1-2 12, Newton 3-8 5-6 11, Robinson-White 1-3 0-0 2, Suggs 1-4 7-9 9, Jackson 3-6 0-0 8, Baruti 1-3 0-0 2, James 1-2 0-0 2, Strickland 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 14-19 67.

Halftime_Cincinnati 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 7-17 (Jar.Cumberland 3-6, Williams 2-5, Harvey 1-1, Adams-Woods 1-3, McNeal 0-1, Scott 0-1), East Carolina 5-14 (Miles 3-5, Jackson 2-4, Baruti 0-1, Gardner 0-1, James 0-1, Newton 0-1, Robinson-White 0-1). Fouled Out_Jar.Cumberland. Rebounds_Cincinnati 36 (Scott 12), East Carolina 31 (Gardner 7). Assists_Cincinnati 17 (Williams 5), East Carolina 11 (Newton 4). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 20, East Carolina 15. A_4,082 (8,000).

