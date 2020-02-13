Cincinnati 92, Memphis 86, OT

MEMPHIS (17-7)

Achiuwa 8-18 5-8 22, Thomas 0-2 2-2 2, Baugh 1-1 0-0 2, Ellis 7-15 5-6 19, Quinones 6-10 3-5 18, Lomax 3-6 0-1 6, Dandridge 0-1 2-4 2, Harris 4-8 1-2 11, Maurice 1-1 2-4 4. Totals 30-62 20-32 86.

CINCINNATI (16-8)

Scott 8-13 6-10 25, Vogt 1-2 3-8 5, Adams-Woods 4-10 3-4 14, Jar.Cumberland 1-7 13-15 15, Williams 5-10 1-3 11, Jae.Cumberland 3-8 1-2 10, Harvey 2-6 0-1 4, Davenport 3-7 2-3 8, Diarra 0-2 0-1 0, McNeal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 29-47 92.

Halftime_Memphis 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 6-18 (Quinones 3-6, Harris 2-5, Achiuwa 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Ellis 0-3), Cincinnati 9-33 (Scott 3-5, Adams-Woods 3-7, Jae.Cumberland 3-7, Diarra 0-1, Williams 0-2, Harvey 0-3, Jar.Cumberland 0-4, Davenport 0-4). Fouled Out_Achiuwa, Thomas, Lomax, Williams. Rebounds_Memphis 34 (Achiuwa 17), Cincinnati 42 (Scott 19). Assists_Memphis 13 (Quinones, Lomax 4), Cincinnati 19 (Jar.Cumberland 9). Total Fouls_Memphis 33, Cincinnati 23. A_12,239 (13,176).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.