Cincy looks to extend streak vs Wichita State

Wichita State (20-6, 8-5) vs. Cincinnati (17-9, 10-4)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wichita State. In its last five wins against the Shockers, Cincinnati has won by an average of 5 points. Wichita State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2018, a 76-72 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cincinnati has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland, Keith Williams and Jaevin Cumberland have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jarron Cumberland has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Shockers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has an assist on 52 of 85 field goals (61.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Wichita State has assists on 53 of 78 field goals (67.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the second-most free throws among all AAC teams. The Bearcats have averaged 22.1 free throws per game this season and 29.7 per game over their last three games.

