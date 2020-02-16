Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Clark guides Albany to 66-60 victory over Maine

February 16, 2020 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Ahmad Clark finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and Albany held off Maine 66-60 on Sunday.

Clark sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and all five of his free throws for the Great Danes (14-12, 7-4 America East Conference). Trey Hutcheson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Sergio El Darwich totaled 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Black Bears (7-19, 3-9). Andrew Fleming, Nedeljko Prijovic and Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish all scored 10 points. Fleming added seven rebounds.

Albany shot 45% from the floor, 34% from 3-point range (12 of 35) and made 8 of 9 free throws. Maine shot 35% overall, 27% from distance (8 of 30) and made 8 of 12 foul shots.

Advertisement

The Great Danes swept the season series after posting a 76-70 win over the Black Bears in the first meeting.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins