Clark lifts LIU-Brooklyn over Central Connecticut 90-74

February 13, 2020 9:54 pm
 
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Raiquan Clark scored 22 points as Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Central Connecticut 90-74 on Thursday night.

Ty Flowers added 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Sharks (12-13, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 15 points and seven assists. Jashaun Agosto added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Jamir Reed scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-24, 1-12), who have lost four games in a row. Ian Krishnan added 17 points. Trey Tennyson had 10 points.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Blue Devils this season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Central Connecticut 90-78 on Jan. 9. Long Island-Brooklyn faces Sacred Heart at home on Saturday. Central Connecticut plays Bryant at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

